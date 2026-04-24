Annu Kapoor recalls sister Seema Kapoor’s troubled marriage to Om Puri, says actor 'ruined' her life after betrayal

New Delhi: Actor Annu Kapoor recently opened up about the personal turmoil caused by late actor Om Puri during his brief marriage to Kapoor's sister, Seema Kapoor. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Annu Kapoor hailed Om Puri as one of the finest actors but also accused him of “ruining” his sister's life, reflecting on a deeply complicated and emotional chapter for his family.

Seema Kapoor and Om Puri were married for a brief period. The couple separated within a few months after Seema found out that Om Puri had cheated on her.

The estranged couple later reconnected when Om Puri was in the final years of his life.

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Annu Kapoor says ‘My sister’s life was ruined’

Annu Kapoor said, “Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that is a different matter. He became someone's husband, and after becoming someone's husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman's brother,” recalling his love-hate relationship with the late actor in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

“He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When your body became weak and fragile, then you came back. I was also angry and upset with my sister,” Kapoor added.

Kapoor revealed that he holds no bitterness for Om Puri and wishes well for his family.

“Today Om Puri saab is not there, his son is there, even today I pray to God for his son and for his ex-wife Nandita Puri. I have no enmity towards anyone, but there is regret that my sister Seema Kapoor’s life was ruined, she has no support.”

“If I start telling those stories, it will become messy, because the brother inside me will come out,” he added.

He recalled that Puri was scared of his blunt attitude. “Om Puri was also very scared of me, because I speak bluntly. I am not afraid. I was helpless, I could not do anything.”

Also Read: When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed: How Om Puri lunged at the attacker and saved his life

About Seema Kapoor and Om Puri’s relationship

Annu Kapoor said his sister Seema had tied the knot with Puri after knowing him for a decade. They married in 1991, but the marriage lasted only eight months.

Puri asked for a divorce when Seema was three months pregnant. He had developed a relationship with journalist Nandita, whom he later married.

There was trouble in the marriage from the moment Seema discovered that Nandita was involved in the relationship.

The situation did not improve and deeply hurt her brothers, Annu Kapoor and Ranjit Kapoor, who even considered taking legal action to seek justice for her.

Last year, Seema Kapoor also appeared on Siddharth Kannan's show and spoke about the personal turmoil she went through when she was three months pregnant and discovered her then-husband's adultery.

“Everything was going fine after our marriage, but that movie turned my life upside down. My good friend Renu Saluja, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's first wife, knew about the affair. But she and Sudhir Mishra and everyone else chalked it down to a phase. They felt that he'd get back to normal after the film. I found out about the affair much later, when I was in Delhi. He called me up and told me that he was seeing someone else, and my friends said that he was just seeking attention,” reminisced Seema Kapoor.

The marriage eventually ended, and Seema's child also did not survive. She also revealed that she refused Rs 25,000 that Puri had sent through a secretary as compensation. Puri ultimately married Nandita in 1993, and they had a son together. The couple later seperated in 2013. Om Puri died in 2017. During his final years, he called Seema Kapoor and apologised.