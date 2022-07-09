Annu's Creation along with Neha Jethwani recreates Alia Bhatt's wedding look

NEW DELHI: Annu's Creation has become one of the most loved bridalwear brands in India. The brand which was founded by Vadodara based, Annu Patel in 2011 has now become a household name. Moreover, it has found a place in the wardrobe of some B-Town A-listers as well.

Talking about the celeb clients, Malaika Arora rocked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 wearing an ethereal ensemble by Annu's Creation. She looked dreamy in the red lehenga and turned many heads.

Even Hina Khan and Mouni Roy have stunned their fans in the designs of Annu's Creations.

Recently, the brand recreated Alia Bhatt's wedding look with internet sensation Neha Jethwani in an elegant yet minimal ivory mirror lehenga. The look turned out to be absolutely terrific and it's tough to take our eyes off it.

Apart from the wide range of bridalwear, Annu's Creation also offers custom designs so that every bride can have exactly what she has been dreaming of. It also extends its offerings to beautiful and trendy outfits for other special wedding functions like mehndi, sangeet and cocktails. This professionalism and understanding of the clients' nerves is something which has helped the brand go from strength to strength.

It launched a new collection, Folktale. For this, the designer has taken inspiration from the craftsmanship of the folk tribes of Kutch. The collection combines modern techniques with folk heritage and creates bright and vibrant pieces perfect for the modern-day bride who wants to stay in touch with her roots.