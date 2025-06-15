Another Tragedy On The Sets Of Kantara: Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty And Crew Escape Unharmed After Boat Capsizes

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 has once again made headlines for another mishap during filming. Actor-director Rishab Shetty and his crew narrowly escaped a boat accident while shooting a scene for the film.

According to a report by India Today, the incident occurred at the Mani Reservoir in the Masti Katte region of Shivamogga district, Karnataka. A boat carrying crew members capsized in the reservoir. Fortunately, the mishap took place in a shallow area near a spot locally known as Melina Koppa, which helped prevent a major tragedy.

While there were no injuries, cameras and filming equipment are believed to have been lost to the water. The Thirthahalli police are currently assessing the accident and conducting an investigation.

This incident adds to a string of challenges the film crew has faced recently. Just last month, the production team suffered the loss of three artistes in unrelated incidents.

In May 2025, filming was temporarily halted following the death of a junior artiste on set, further delaying the project.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the blockbuster Kannada action-thriller Kantara (2022), and is both written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

The film is produced by Hombale Films, and co-produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda. The story is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, and features a powerful ensemble cast including Jayaram, Kishore, and Jayasurya, alongside Rishab Shetty himself.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025.