/Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding festivities begin with Maata Ki Chowki - SEE PIC

The wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor, sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar have commenced on a spiritual note with a traditional Maata Ki Chowki ceremony. Held on Monday, the intimate gathering brought together several members of the Kapoor family, including Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor.
Photos shared by Anshula on social media offered a glimpse into the joyous occasion, with family members dressed in elegant traditional attire as they gathered to seek blessings ahead of the wedding.
For the ceremony, Anshula looked radiant in a golden lehenga paired with a vibrant phulkari dupatta. She completed her look with a gold necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and a maangtika, while her hair was styled in a neat bun. Rohan complemented her outfit in a red kurta-pyjama ensemble.
Sharing the significance of her attire, Anshula revealed that her phulkari dupatta held special meaning for the occasion.
“Wearing a Phulkari dupatta felt especially meaningful for the occasion. Deeply rooted in Punjabi tradition, it is a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and blessings passed down through generations of women. For Punjabi brides, Phulkari has long been part of life’s most meaningful milestones, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting way to begin this new chapter with Ro,” she wrote.
Earlier, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared photos from the celebrations on Instagram. Posting pictures from the event, Shanaya expressed her excitement, writing, “We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511.”
Maheep Kapoor echoed the festive spirit with the caption, “Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan.”
The images captured family members smiling and enjoying the festivities while dressed in traditional outfits.
Anshula stunned in a beige-and-gold embroidered lehenga featuring intricate zardozi work, crystal embellishments, and a heavily embroidered blouse. Her colourful phulkari dupatta added a vibrant touch to the ensemble.
Rohan matched the celebratory mood in a maroon sherwani with traditional detailing.
Janhvi Kapoor attended the event in a pink silk saree paired with an embroidered red blouse and gold jewellery, while Khushi Kapoor opted for a blush-pink kurti and gharara set accessorised with emerald jewellery.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025. Announcing the milestone on social media, Anshula shared details of the romantic proposal, which took place in New York City's Central Park.
“We started talking on a Tuesday at 1.15 am and ended up talking for hours. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed,” she wrote.
The proposal held special significance as it happened at exactly 1.15 am IST — the same time the couple first connected three years earlier after meeting on a dating app in 2022.
Reflecting on the moment, Anshula described the proposal as “intentional, thoughtful, real, us,” adding that she said yes through “ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words.”
The couple previously celebrated their Gor Dhana ceremony in a private gathering on October 2 last year, attended by close friends and family.
Ahead of the wedding, Anshula also enjoyed a bachelorette trip to Seoul with her closest friends. Sharing photos from the getaway, she affectionately referred to the group as the “Seoulsters for life.”
With traditional ceremonies, family gatherings, and joyful celebrations already underway, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding festivities are shaping up to be a memorable affair.
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