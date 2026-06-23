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  • /Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding festivities begin with Maata Ki Chowki - SEE PIC

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding festivities begin with Maata Ki Chowki - SEE PIC

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding celebrations have begun with a traditional Maata Ki Chowki, bringing together the Kapoor family for an intimate pre-wedding ceremony.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding festivities begin with Maata Ki Chowki - SEE PIC
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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