Anshula Kapoor & Fiancé Rohan Thakker’s Adorable Moments Ahead Of Their Wedding In December- Check Pics

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, and her fiancé Rohan Thakker celebrated their engagement on Dussehra with an intimate ceremony attended by close family members.

The couple had officially gotten engaged in July this year, and with their December wedding approaching, they hosted a celebratory party at Boney Kapoor's Bandra residence.

Arjun Kapoor was spotted in a traditional sherwani as he greeted the paparazzi waiting outside.

While the official engagement pictures are still awaited, Anshula has been sharing glimpses of their journey together. From fun-filled trips to their dreamy engagement in New York, the pictures perfectly capture the love and bond they share making it evident they are truly made for each other.

The couple is often spotted taking vacations together, from the Maldives to Spain, setting perfect couple goals.

The Kapoor clan turned up in style for the celebration. Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor were present, along with Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, who was accompanied by their children, Jahaan and Shanaya Kapoor, all dressed in ethnic attire.

Sharing their love story on Instagram, Anshula wrote: “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM. We spoke until 6 AM that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1:15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic… I said yes.”

Though the couple has not officially announced their wedding date, they are expected to tie the knot in December.

Who is Rohan Thakkar?

Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter who has worked on a few cross-language indie projects, though he has not been directly associated with Bollywood. Anshula Kapoor, meanwhile, is Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister, and the two share a close sibling bond. She is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012 due to cancer. Most recently, Anshula appeared on the reality show The Traitors on Prime Video, where Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as the winners of the first season.