/Anshula Kapoor marries longtime beau Rohan Thakkar: Inside their dreamy wedding album & glam lifestyle

New Delhi: Renowned producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor got married to her longtime beau Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at the luxurious Taj Lands End hotel, Mumbai. The celebrations brought together several members of the Kapoor family and close friends from the film industry.
Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter. As per his Linkedin profile, Rohan currently works as a freelance screenwriter for Karan Johar's digital content wing, Dharmatic Entertainment. Before joining Dharma, he worked as a Social Media Marketing Executive and Copywriter Assistant for Grey Group.
He moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as an Executive Assistant at Next Level Entertainment Global, a talent and music management firm.
Some of his writing credits include short films - The Novelist (2016), Never Too Late (2016) and Nimbus (2018).
A few hours after exchanging vows, Anshula posted several adorable pictures from her wedding ceremony. It was a cool mix of Punjabi and Gujarati cultures. Pre-wedding festivities included—Mata Ki Chowki and Mehendi ceremony — and these were hosted at the Kapoor family's Mumbai residence.
In her Instagram post, Anshula also penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "06.07.2026 (Red heart emoji). Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar1511."
The snapshots capture Anshula and Rohan solemnising their relationship as husband and wife. The couple looked stunning in traditional attire. One of the pictures shows Anshula's sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, helping their "jiju," Rohan, apply sindoor to Anshula's forehead, happily fulfilling bridesmaids' duties.
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar reportedly met on a dating app in 2022. After a year of dating, Anshula confirmed their relationship on social media through an Instagram post. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway in NYC.
Her net worth is estimated at Rs 12-14 crore, according to TV9. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working as an AdWords Representative and Associate Account Strategist at Google in Gurugram in 2012 but stayed there for only 10 months. She featured as a participant on 'The Traitors Season 1' and is a content creator.
She founded her own celebrity-based fundraising platform, Fankind, in 2019. Anshula owns a BMW X3 and a swanky 3BHK apartment in Juhu.
(With ANI inputs)
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