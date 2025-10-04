Anshula Kapoor Shares FIRST Engagement Photos With Fiancé Rohan Thakkar Ahead Of December Wedding

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, and her fiancé Rohan Thakker celebrated their engagement with an intimate ceremony on Dussehra, surrounded by close family members.

Though the couple officially got engaged in July, they marked the occasion with a special party at their father Boney Kapoor’s Bandra home. With their wedding scheduled for December, the festivities were a heartfelt gathering of family and friends.

Anshula Shares First Pictures from Gor Dhana Ceremony

Anshula Kapoor posted the first pictures from her Gor Dhana, a traditional Gujarati pre-wedding ritual similar to an engagement, on Instagram. The photos featured family members, including father Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Other attendees included Sonam Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and more.

Take a look at the post:

Emotional Tributes to Late Mona Shourie Kapoor

The family also paid tribute to Anshula’s late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. In one touching image, Anshula was seen sitting beside a chair holding a photo frame of Mona, symbolising her cherished presence. Janhvi Kapoor was visibly emotional while capturing moments from the ceremony.

Anshula captioned the Instagram post with heartfelt words, writing, “02/10/2025 This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favorite words have always been “Always and Forever” - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha”

Take a look at Maheep's post:

The couple’s joyous occasion was further celebrated by Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor, who shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, expressing her love and blessings with heart emojis.