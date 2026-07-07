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  • /Anshula Kapoor wears her late mother's 42-year-old dupatta as a bride: 'Everything else was built around it'

Anshula Kapoor wears her late mother's 42-year-old dupatta as a bride: 'Everything else was built around it'

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Anshula Kapoor wears her late mother's 42-year-old dupatta as a bride: 'Everything else was built around it'
Image Credit: Instagram/@anshulakapoor

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