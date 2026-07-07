She added, "Together with @taruntahiliani, and with the incredible vision of @mohitrai and @ruchikrishnastyles, every detail was imagined around the heirloom that meant the most to me. A bridal ensemble that brought together crafts from across India: intricate Kashida embroidery layered with rich zari work, a bandhini ghar chola dupatta as a nod to the family I am marrying into, all in a palette of antique rose, blush and muted gold, finished with delicate Phulkari borders as a tribute to my Punjabi roots. Thank you, Tarun, for bringing this vision to life and creating a bridal ensemble that felt timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me."