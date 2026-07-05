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Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities begin: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor host intimate mehendi ceremony for sister

Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations began with a star-studded mehendi ceremony, where sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor hosted a heartfelt family gathering ahead of her wedding to fiancé Rohan Thakkar.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities begin: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor host intimate mehendi ceremony for sister
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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