Anthony Mackie Praises Shah Rukh Khan As The 'Damn Best' Ahead Of Captain America: Brave New World Release

Marvel Studios is gearing up for a massive 2025 with the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic franchise. Set to premiere on Valentine's Day, the film has already sparked excitement and speculation among fans eager to see how the next chapter in the MCU will unfold.

In a recent interview, actor Anthony Mackie, who takes on the mantle of Captain America in this new era, shared some candid thoughts ahead of the film's release. When asked whether his newly winged Captain America and Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk could take on fan favorites like Deadpool and Wolverine, Mackie confidently replied, “I think I could definitely give Deadpool a run for his money! I think that would probably be an even fight, I'm pretty good with my wings against his swords! I think the red rim would just cut him to pieces, so I think that could work out. And well, you can't really beat a Hulk, you can only try to tame a Hulk, so you know Wolverine, I don't see that going well for him, fighting the Red Hulk.”

The conversation took an interesting turn when Mackie was asked if he could recruit a Bollywood star as the next Avenger. Without hesitation, Mackie said "I think Shahrukh Khan, he's the damn best!"

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. With Kevin Feige and Nate Moore leading the production, this MCU film is generating significant buzz and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Don’t miss Captain America: Brave New World, hitting theaters on February 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!