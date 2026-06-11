Anubhav Sinha heaps praise on Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, says every frame is ‘soaked in belief’

Mumbai: Anubhav Sinha has shared a heartfelt note praising filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and his latest work, “Main Vaapas Aaunga." Reflecting on the current state of the film industry, Sinha remarked that in times when film directors are, for various reasons, getting “ruthlessly stripped” of the most essential element of their craft, Imtiaz Ali continues to stand out. He added that every frame of “Main Vaapas Aaunga” reflects a strong sense of belief and artistic integrity, making it a rare example of true cinematic expression.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sinha shared a poster of the film and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Imtiaz, my friend, So so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when Film Directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped off the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!.”

“It shatters every syntax of the feeble trade myth of what the audience likes and wants, and stands firm on its sheer soul. Soul so mighty so and yet so vulnerable and endearing. Such a powerful love story between the story teller and his country. Dear audience, This is probably the film you have been waiting and wanting to see in the theaters with your family. Zindabad Dost,” he added.

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Imtiaz, my friend, So so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when Film Directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped off the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!

It shatters every syntax… pic.twitter.com/YFwtlNsNEb — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 11, 2026

“Main Vaapas Aaunga” features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on 12th June.

Imtiaz Ali recently spoke about his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in the film “Main Vaapas Aaunga.” The makers have released the special song Kya Kamaal Hai, which will be featured during the end credits of the film.

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In a statement, he shared that the project carries emotional depth and reflects a sense of solidarity with those who experienced the historical upheaval. Imtiaz Ali stated, “This special collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh is our expression of solidarity with those affected by such tragedies. Partition, which forms the basis of Main Vaapas Aaunga, forced millions to leave home, and that reality continues in many parts of the world today. We would like to present Kya Kamaal Hai as a balm to heal ourselves in the present world.”

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