Anunay Sood’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Shares Emotional Tribute After Travel Influencer’s Untimely Death

New Delhi: Just days after popular travel influencer Anunay Sood passed away at the age of 32, his rumoured girlfriend Shivani Parihar shared a heartfelt and emotional tribute to him.

Shivani, an actor and digital creator from Jaipur with over 260K Instagram followers, posted a touching note along with a photo of the two together.

In her emotional post, she wrote, “I still can’t believe you are gone. My heart feels so heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.”

She continued, “Every little thing reminds me of you — your laugh, your voice, your messages. One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m here trying to understand how to live without you. I’ll love you for the rest of my life, even if you’re not here anymore.”

According to her recent Instagram posts, Shivani was also present in Las Vegas and shared pictures from the same event that Anunay attended — his final public appearance before his untimely death.

Anunay Sood’s Death

Sood’s family confirmed his passing through a statement shared on his official Instagram page, without revealing the cause of death. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing… We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time,” the statement read.

Anunay Sood’s Last Instagram Post

The popular influencer and photographer had over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 380K subscribers on YouTube. He was widely loved for his travel photography, reels, and vlogs.

His final post, shared from Las Vegas two days ago, offered a glimpse into a day spent with sports cars. It read, “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines.”

Anunay’s last YouTube video, titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit,” was uploaded on November 3.