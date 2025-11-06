Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980789https://zeenews.india.com/people/anunay-sood-s-rumoured-girlfriend-shivani-parihar-shares-emotional-tribute-after-travel-influencer-s-untimely-death-2980789.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ANUNAY SOOD

Anunay Sood’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Shares Emotional Tribute After Travel Influencer’s Untimely Death

Anunay Sood's rumoured girlfriend, actress and digital creator Shivani Parihar, shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram following his sudden death.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anunay Sood’s Rumoured Girlfriend Shivani Parihar Shares Emotional Tribute After Travel Influencer’s Untimely Death(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Just days after popular travel influencer Anunay Sood passed away at the age of 32, his rumoured girlfriend Shivani Parihar shared a heartfelt and emotional tribute to him.

Shivani, an actor and digital creator from Jaipur with over 260K Instagram followers, posted a touching note along with a photo of the two together.

In her emotional post, she wrote, “I still can’t believe you are gone. My heart feels so heavy, and everything around me just feels empty. You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She continued, “Every little thing reminds me of you — your laugh, your voice, your messages. One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m here trying to understand how to live without you. I’ll love you for the rest of my life, even if you’re not here anymore.”

According to her recent Instagram posts, Shivani was also present in Las Vegas and shared pictures from the same event that Anunay attended — his final public appearance before his untimely death.

Anunay Sood’s Death

Sood’s family confirmed his passing through a statement shared on his official Instagram page, without revealing the cause of death. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing… We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time,” the statement read.

Anunay Sood’s Last Instagram Post

The popular influencer and photographer had over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 380K subscribers on YouTube. He was widely loved for his travel photography, reels, and vlogs.

His final post, shared from Las Vegas two days ago, offered a glimpse into a day spent with sports cars. It read, “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines.”

Anunay’s last YouTube video, titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit,” was uploaded on November 3.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Earrings
Bridal Earrings to Elevate Your Look This Grand Wedding Gala 2025
Greater Bangladesh Map
Battle Plan? Yunus Presents Turkey Bangladesh Map Featuring India’s Assam
sarees
Sarees for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Gala 2025!
Jammu and Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall Revives Tourism In Kashmir: Tourists Call It Magical
Pakistan
Six Months After Op Sindoor, Pak-Backed Terror Groups Plan Attack: Reports
ethnic gown
Gowns for Brides This Grand Wedding Gala Season
Zohran Mamdani
Meet Zohran Mamdani, New York’s Youngest Mayor Ever, Inspired By Nehru
eye makeup
Best Eyeliners To Elevate Your Eye – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra
jewellery set
Jewellery Sets for Brides to Shine at the Grand Wedding Sale 2025!
Maxi skirts
Elegant Maxi Skirts For Every Occasion – Grand Wedding Gala Sale on Myntra