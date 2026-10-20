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Anup Jalota urges Salman Khan to apologise to Bishnoi community following Tiger Shroff sttack

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota stated that Salman Khan must apologise to the Bishnoi community to end ongoing hostilities and prevent future attacks, following a recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Anup Jalota urges Salman Khan to apologise to Bishnoi community following Tiger Shroff sttack
Image Credit: ANI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Anup Jalota urges Salman Khan to apologise to Bishnoi community following Tiger Shroff sttack
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