Anupam Kher

Anupam attends Nick's concert with Priyanka, pens note

Anupam attends Nick's concert with Priyanka, pens note

New York: Veteran actor Anupam Kher attended a Jonas Brothers' concert with actress Priyanka Chopra and found singer Nick Jonas lip-mouthing "I love you" to his wife from the stage "very sweet".

Anupam on Saturday shared a video from the concert, where Priyanka is seen cheering for the Jonas Brothers, the band one of whose members is the actress' husband Nick.

"Sharing with you all another video from the concert of @jonasbrothers last night. I don't have much knowledge of the English music scene, but the crowd certainly was going hysterical. They were loving every song," wrote Kher with the video. 

"Singing along with them. So was Priyanka Chopra. I also saw Nick Jonas softly lip mouthing #ILoveYou to her from stage. It was so sweet. Loved it," he added.

Earlier, Anupam had thanked Priyanka for inviting him to the concert.

Anupam Kher Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
