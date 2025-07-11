Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Reach Rashtrapati Bhavan For Special Screening Of 'Tanvi The Great'

New Delh: Legendary actor Anupam Kher and Boman Irani arrived at Rastrapati Bhavan in Delhi to attend the special screening of 'Tanvi The Great' with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

The screening is organised for President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the film's official release.

Kher and Irani looked stunning as they arrived for the screening. 'Tanvi The Great' actor opted for a black suit while Boman chose to wear a brown suit.

Shubhangi, who plays the title role of Tanvi, and Karan Tacker also arrived in style for the special occasion.

The screening is a significant moment for the film's team, especially actor and producer Anupam Kher, who has described the film as being close to his heart.The movie, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already gained international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

Kher, in a press note, shared earlier that he is "deeply honoured" to present the film to the President.

"I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a film centred on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces? As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film," Kher said.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18, 2025.