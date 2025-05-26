Anupam Kher Completes 41 Years In Cinema, Recalls His Debut With 'Saaransh'

Mumbai : Marathon Man Anupam Kher has completed forty-one years in Indian cinema. The actor made his big-screen debut on May 25, 1984, with Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh, where he portrayed a 65-year-old grieving father at the young age of 28.

Kher, on Sunday evening, took to his Instagram account to share a video reminiscing about his journey in the film industry.

In the video, Kher can be seen candidly discussing his beginnings, his struggles, and the lasting impact of Saaransh.

"Today is the 25th of May, 2025. Forty-one years ago, i.e., 25th of May, 1984, my first film, Saaransh, debuted. It's been 41 years since I started making films. I wanted to speak to you, to tell you about my journey of 41 years," he says at the start of the video.

"I came to Mumbai on 3rd June, 1981, after my drama school, the National School of Drama. Then I was in Lucknow, teaching. Then I searched for work for 3 years, and then Mr. Bhatt gave me Saaransh," Kher shared.

"And it's been 41 years--palak jhapakte guzar gaye. Forty-one years of Saaransh. What a beautiful journey it has been. What a thankful journey. There have been ups and downs in my journey, but it's been very good. I have made at least 544 or 545 films. And today I was thinking, what has changed in my life in these 41 years?," he added.

Released in 1984, Saaransh revolved around the emotional story of an elderly couple trying to cope with the death of their son in Mumbai. Anupam Kher played BV Pradhan, while Rohini Hattangadi portrayed his wife. The film also featured Soni Razdan, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, and Suhas Bhalekar. It remains one of Indian cinema's most powerful and respected dramas.

Meanwhile, Kher will next be seen in his directorial Tanvi The Great. With this, the actor has returned to the director's chair after over two decades. The movie also had its screening recently at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last week and received a warm response from the international audience.