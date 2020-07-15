हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anupam Kher in new video says 'express love to your parents'; told mom she has infection but she knows it's coronavirus COVID-19

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari is in the isolation ward, while Raju Kher and his family are in the home quarantine.

New Delhi: Bollywood's veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handles recently and in a fresh video talked about how important it is to express your feelings to parents. His mother, Dulari, along with brother Raju, sister-in-law and niece have been diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus. 

Anupam in his video he said: जो कहते हैं न की बात करने से मन हल्का हो जाता है वो सही कहते हैं।माँ दुलारी आइसोलेशन वार्ड में ज़रूर है लेकिन सब से जुड़ी हुई है।राजू,रीमा और वृंदा #HomeQuarantined हैं।माँ बाप के प्रति प्यार जताना बहुत ज़रूरी होता है।उनसे कहा करिए कि हम आपसे प्यार करते हैं।सब को अच्छा लगेगा।Folded handsSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are in home quarantine. 

 

