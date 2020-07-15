Anupam Kher in new video says 'express love to your parents'; told mom she has infection but she knows it's coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Bollywood's veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handles recently and in a fresh video talked about how important it is to express your feelings to parents. His mother, Dulari, along with brother Raju, sister-in-law and niece have been diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus.

Anupam in his video he said: जो कहते हैं न की बात करने से मन हल्का हो जाता है वो सही कहते हैं।माँ दुलारी आइसोलेशन वार्ड में ज़रूर है लेकिन सब से जुड़ी हुई है।राजू,रीमा और वृंदा #HomeQuarantined हैं।माँ बाप के प्रति प्यार जताना बहुत ज़रूरी होता है।उनसे कहा करिए कि हम आपसे प्यार करते हैं।सब को अच्छा लगेगा।Folded handsSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari is in the isolation ward, while Raju Kher and his family are in the home quarantine.

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are in home quarantine.