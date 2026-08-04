/Anupam Kher meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calls their conversation 'deeply meaningful'

He shared, “And it is a wrap…. Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya’s #YehPremMolLiya. I’ve known Sooraj from the time he was an assistant on my very first film, Saaransh. Since then, we have shared the journey of more than eight films together. Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege.”