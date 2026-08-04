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Anupam Kher meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calls their conversation 'deeply meaningful'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi, sharing pictures from the visit while praising Shah's deep understanding of culture, cinema, and societal matters.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Anupam Kher meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calls their conversation 'deeply meaningful'
Image Credit: @anupampkher/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Anupam Kher meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calls their conversation 'deeply meaningful'
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