Anupam Kher performs ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ in severe pain, calls it a ‘triumph against all odds’

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he performed his acclaimed autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' in "extreme pain" due to a sprained foot, describing the experience as a "triumph against all odds" in his latest Instagram post.

Sharing glimpses from a packed auditorium in Mumbai on Sunday, Kher opened up about the physical and emotional challenges he faced before stepping on stage.

The actor admitted he was under stress ahead of the performance, not only because of his injury but also due to the pressure of performing before a completely full house.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Last night at my play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai was truly a TRIUMPH AGAINST ALL ODDS! My foot was in extreme pain before the show. Every step reminded me of it. But the moment the lights came on and the play began... I forgot. Completely," he wrote.



Reflecting on the enduring theatrical adage "The Show Must Go On," Kher noted that courage is not about the absence of pain, but about continuing in spite of it. He described how the immediacy and energy of live theatre transformed his experience once the performance began.

"That is the magic of live performance. Theatre has a joy, an immediacy, an energy that no other medium can replicate. It doesn't allow you to hide. It demands presence. And in that presence, pain dissolves," he shared.

According to the actor, the energy of the audience played a crucial role in helping him overcome his discomfort.

The post featured visuals capturing the emotional resonance of the evening, including shots of the packed venue and moments from the stage.

Kher also called the performance "deeply therapeutic," explaining that narrating his own life story- including failures, rejections and doubts- before a supportive audience offers him a form of healing.

"Standing on stage and telling my own life story... to a full house is deeply therapeutic.

It is my way of healing. And perhaps, in some small way, it heals others too," he wrote, thanking the audience for their applause and support.

Beyond the stage, Kher recently posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, whom he described as a "national treasure."

In a symbolic gesture, he pinned a golden miniature of India on his shirt to honour Barjatya's contribution to Indian cinema.

The two are currently collaborating on an upcoming film, which marks Kher's 549th project. Announcing the film in November last year, the actor expressed his delight at reuniting with Barjatya, recalling their long creative association that began when Barjatya served as the fifth assistant to Mahesh Bhatt on Kher's debut film 'Saaransh.'

Details regarding the film's title, plot and additional cast members are yet to be unveiled.