The ‘A Wednesday’ actor added, “Yesterday, I saw a video of lady in Ladakh, calling herself Gen Z, speaking very disrespectfully to our Army personnel. It disturbed me deeply. And then I thought of sharing this song from Tanvi The Great—a song that our Army officers themselves are loving and forwarding. Because real Gen Z is not only about attitude. It is also about courage, discipline, service and respect ! Here it is— “May the Indian Army be victorious! Jai Hind!”