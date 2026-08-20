Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Anupam Kher reacts to viral Ladakh video, says Army personnel's alleged disrespect 'disturbed me deeply'

Anupam Kher reacts to viral Ladakh video, says Army personnel's alleged disrespect 'disturbed me deeply'

Anupam Kher has reacted to a viral Ladakh video involving a woman and Army personnel, saying the incident prompted him to share the patriotic song Sena Ki Jai from Tanvi The Great.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Anupam Kher reacts to viral Ladakh video, says Army personnel's alleged disrespect 'disturbed me deeply'
Image Credit: Anupam Kher, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Not Bumrah or Starc, Josh Tongue becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in WTC 2025-27
2
3
4
5