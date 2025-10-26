Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Shah After His Demise: Calls Him ‘Knowledgeable & Amazing Human Being’

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher mourned the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday.



According to the medical certification of cause of death, the actor passed away due to Septic Shock. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the actor's death by sharing a video on his Instagram handle.



The filmmaker claimed that the actor passed away due to Kidney failure.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared an emotional video for Satish Shah after the actor's "shocking" demise.



While remembering the actor, Anupam Kher described Satish Shah as a "knowledgeable" person.



"Shocking, it's shocking. I was with him in so many films. He used to make me laugh. He had great general knowledge. I used to bless him," said Anupam Kher.



The 'Saaransh' actor extended his condolences to Satish Shah's wife, Madhu Shah.



"Madhu, I feel bad. I am really sad. I give you a big hug. There are no words. There is no word for Satish Shah's loss. Most amazing actor. Human being. Satish. I will miss you," concluded Anupam Kher.

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.



The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.



Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history.



The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.