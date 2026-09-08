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Anupam Kher reveals he still feels nervous before every theatre performance

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about the nerves and fear he still feels before stepping onto a theatre stage, saying that even after 41 years in films, those few moments backstage remain deeply overwhelming.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Anupam Kher reveals he still feels nervous before every theatre performance
Image Credit: Anupam Kher, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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