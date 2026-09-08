Anupam Kher reveals he still feels nervous before every theatre performance

“Perhaps that is a blessing. The day an actor stops feeling nervous may be the day he begins taking his audience and his art for granted. Fear keeps you humble. It reminds you that no matter how many years you have performed, every new audience is a new beginning. And then you step onto the stage. The lights find you, the audience breathes with you, and slowly the fear turns into focus, the nervousness into energy and the loneliness into an extraordinary shared joy.”