Anupam Kher Reveals Why He Feels 'Low' Before Flying Abroad For 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai: As tensions simmer between India and Pakistan, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared an emotional video revealing why he felt “heavy-hearted” before leaving for an international trip. Despite embarking on an exciting new chapter with his upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great,’ Kher admitted that his heart felt uneasy — a feeling rooted not in personal anxiety, but in his deep connection to his country.

Taking to Instagram handle, Kher posted a video of him writing, “Country is the only one that can make you feel strong! Just like that! My mind was a little heavy, so I thought I should talk to you people from my heart. And didn't realize the video got longer! If you like it then watch it completely! If you like it more then share it too! Jai Hind! Hail India! #India #Hindustan.”In the clip, Anupam Kher could be heard saying, “I don't have any special reason to make this video.

I was packing my stuff and I'm going abroad tomorrow. I was feeling a little heavy. I wasn't enjoying it. The thing I'm going for is exciting. Tanvi The Great's new beginning is happening. So, I should be very exciting. It should be very exciting for me.

I should be very excited. But I was thinking, what's happening? Then I thought, maybe I read some comments on social media in the morning. I didn't enjoy it. That's why I was feeling sad. Then I thought about my life.

Whenever I feel heavy, I think about my life. Then I feel, where did I start from and where have I reached? Then I feel good.” In the over eight-minute video, the actor reflected on his journey and his unbreakable bond with India. “Whenever I feel low, I think about where I started and where I’ve reached. That gives me strength. I realized I’m only eight years younger than my country. Bharat was born on August 15, 1947, and I was born on March 7, 1955.

We’ve grown up together — like siblings.” He reminisced about the wars India faced—1962, 1965, and 1971 — and the impact they had on his childhood in Shimla. “I remember the sirens, digging trenches, and covering windows with newspapers.

Every joy and sorrow of this nation feels personal to me. That’s how deeply I’m connected to Bharat.” Kher went on to speak about patriotism, emphasizing that his love for the country isn’t about objectivity. “I studied in a Hindi-medium school. I don’t think in English — I think in Hindi. So when someone criticizes India, I don’t get angry anymore; I feel sad. I feel sad not for India, but for the people who speak poorly of it.”

The 70-year-old actor also spoke about his early struggles. “I came to this city 43 years ago with Rs 37 in my pocket. Today, I’ve completed 545 films. I live in a rented house, but I have a car, a bungalow, and, above all, I have my mother. Who gave me all this? This country did.

Of course, we work hard, but it is this land that makes our dreams possible.” Anupam concluded by remembering the Indian soldiers and their families. “We lost some brave soldiers recently. Their families have suffered an irreparable loss. When you think of their pain, your own sorrow starts to feel small.”