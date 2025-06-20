Anupam Kher Says He Is In Shock As Robert De Niro Attends The Premiere Of ‘Tanvi The Great’ In New York

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher was left overwhelmed after Hollywood icon Robert De Niro and comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish attended the New York premiere of his directorial venture “Tanvi The Great.”

Sharing his reaction on social media, Kher expressed his surprise and gratitude, calling the moment “unbelievable” and deeply emotional. On Friday, Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared videos and photos from the premiere. In one of the images, the Special 26 actor is seen posing with Niro. Another video shows the actor-director posing for the international media alongside Robert and Tiffany.

Sharing the post, the Kashmir Files actor wrote, “WORLD’S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF “TANVI THE GREAT” IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from the God! Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na ‘KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI’ ! Jai Mata Ki!.”

Earlier in May, Anupam Kher had shared a special video capturing a heartfelt moment with Robert De Niro at Cannes 2025. In the clip, Robert De Niro was seen warmly hugging Kher and planting a kiss on his cheek—a gesture that clearly held deep emotional value for the veteran Indian actor. Alongside the video, the 70-year-old actor reflected on the moving experience of reconnecting with his longtime friend and lauded De Niro for his remarkable legacy.

Anupam Kher also shared his joy at meeting De Niro’s wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Jia, and congratulated the legendary actor on receiving the prestigious Palme d’Or at the festival's opening. On a related note, “Tanvi The Great” also stars Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nassar. Directed by Anupam Kher, the upcoming film is slated to hit theatres on July 18.