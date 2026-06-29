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  • /Anupam Kher says he was left ‘numb’ after receiving a rare honour from doctors and cancer researchers

Anupam Kher says he was left ‘numb’ after receiving a rare honour from doctors and cancer researchers

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared an emotional note after being honoured by some of the world's leading doctors, scientists, and researchers. Calling it one of the most prestigious awards of his life, the actor admitted he was left speechless by the recognition.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Anupam Kher says he was left ‘numb’ after receiving a rare honour from doctors and cancer researchers
Image Credit: Anupam Kher, Instagram

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