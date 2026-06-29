/Anupam Kher says he was left ‘numb’ after receiving a rare honour from doctors and cancer researchers

Sharing a series of his photos and video, he wrote, “My most unusual and prestigious award! Jai Ho!” Some awards leave you speechless. This was one of them. Yesterday, I had the privilege of being the chief guest at an extraordinary gathering of some of the finest doctors, scientists, and researchers from across the world. People who spend their lives searching for cures, fighting cancer, pushing the boundaries of medical science, and quite literally giving people a new lease on life.”