Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shakes a leg at Jonas Brothers' concert in New York

Anupam Kher was seen shaking a leg during the concert of `Happiness Begins` tour of the Jonas Brothers in New York and he also extended thanks to Priyanka Chopra for the invitation.

Anupam Kher shakes a leg at Jonas Brothers&#039; concert in New York

New Delhi: Anupam Kher was seen shaking a leg during the concert of `Happiness Begins` tour of the Jonas Brothers in New York and he also extended thanks to Priyanka Chopra for the invitation.

In the video, Anupam is all things funky while PeCee can be heard crooning the song and supporting her singer husband Nick Jonas by cheering for him.

He shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you, dearest, Priyanka Chopra, for inviting me to your husband Nick Jonas concert with his brothers in New York. I had a blast. Jonas Brothers are phenomenal performers. The jam-packed audiences loved them. I am so proud of yourself. Love and prayers always."

The Jonas Brothers concert took place at the Madison Square Garden in London. The famous boyband kicked off the tour earlier this month in Miami, Florida and will conclude it on October 20.

Anupam KherPriyanka ChopraNick Jonas
