Anupam Kher takes Vande Bharat from Jaipur to Delhi, backs PM Modi’s fuel-saving appeal

Mumbai: Anupam Kher has lent his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel and adopt sustainable travel habits. The veteran Bollywood actor revealed that he travelled from Jaipur to New Delhi by train and urged everyone to start “making small efforts.” Anupam shared a video on the photo-sharing website and wrote in the caption section: “Pradhanmantri Shri Narendra Modi ji ki desh ke liye muhim mein mera ek chhota sa prayas! Jai Hind! @narendramodi (As a small contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission for the country — Jai Hind!)”

In the video, Anupam was heard saying in Hindi: “Namaskar friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country that we should all try to save petrol and diesel. Where possible, we should use public transport.”

Anupam stressed on “carpooling” and added: “We should avoid taking out our car for short distances. And in our daily lives, we should make small changes and contribute to the country. I think he is absolutely right. And with that in mind, I am travelling from Jaipur to Delhi by Vande Bharat train.”

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The actor said that “it is not a big sacrifice”.

“But if we all start making small efforts, it can have a big impact. In today's world, being a responsible citizen does not just mean talking. In fact, it is important to make small changes in our habits,” he said.

The actor said: “For example, if two people can travel in one car, then why take out two separate cars? I feel that service to the country is not limited to the border.”

“Sometimes, we see it in the small festivals of our daily lives. And it should be seen. So let's contribute as much as we can. Thank you. Jai Hind.”