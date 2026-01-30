Advertisement
Anupam Kher visits Varanasi, offers prayers at Sankat Mochan and Kashi Vishwanath temples

Actor Anupam Kher visited Varanasi on Friday, where he offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan and Kashi Vishwanath temples. 

|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
Anupam Kher visits Varanasi, offers prayers at Sankat Mochan and Kashi Vishwanath temples(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited the holy city of Varanasi, seeking blessings at the iconic Sankat Mochan Temple and the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The actor offered prayers for himself and the well-being of all.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a string of videos and pictures from his visit. In one clip, the actor is seen talking about his visit. He said that the atmosphere was very peaceful and added that he prayed wholeheartedly for everyone.

 

He then wrote in Hindi in the caption section: “Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Siya Ram! This morning in Varanasi, I had the blessings of Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple and Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple!”

“Prayed wholeheartedly, for myself and for all of you! The entire atmosphere of Kashi is truly magnificent. Victory to the divine! #Pray #Kaashi #Varanasi,” he concluded.

The Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple is dedicated to the Hindu Lord Hanuman, in his form as sankat mochan, meaning the "reliever from troubles". The temple was established by the Hindu preacher and poet-saint Tulsidas in the early 16th century. It is situated on the banks of the Assi river.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is a Hindu pilgrimage site and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines. The presiding deity is known by the names Vishwanath and Vishweshwara.

Anupam has started working on his upcoming drama with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, with whom he’s worked in the 1994 classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Anupam’s latest release is “Tanvi The Great”, which follows the story of Tanvi, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, she becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

