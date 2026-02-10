Advertisement
Anupam Kher warns fans about fake social media account - watch video

Anupam Kher cautioned fans to ignore a fraudulent account using his photos on Instagram, while also announcing the launch of the Delhi branch of his acting school, Actor Prepares, citing new opportunities in the OTT era.

|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Anupam Kher warns fans about fake social media account - watch video(Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: Anupam Kher shared a cautionary video for his fans against the emergence of a fake account under his name on the social media app Instagram.

On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram to clarify that he has not created any new accounts after an unidentified person allegedly created a profile 'AnupamPKher30' using his photos and videos. He urged his fans and friends to "ignore" such accounts.

"Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram, AnupamPKher30. It has my profile picture and videos, and they are sending follow requests," said Anupam Kher.

He continued, "I don't have any such accounts. Ignore them, and that's all I wanted to say, because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking, 'Why did I open another account?' So I said I didn't open it. All the best, Lots and lots of love to all of you."

Also Read | Anupam Kher visits Varanasi, offers prayers at Sankat Mochan and Kashi Vishwanath temples

While sharing the video, Kher wrote, "IGNORE: I only have this Instagram account. Please ignore any request to follow any other account with my name. Jai Ho!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Recently, Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher announced the grand launch of his acting institute, 'Actor Prepares', in Delhi, after over two decades since its founding in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher called Delhi the "ideal location" for the new branch of the 'Actor Prepares' institute, citing its cultural background. Additionally, with the rise of OTT platforms creating opportunities, Kher called it the perfect time to launch the school.

"Delhi is the capital of the country, but also culture captial. Here are embassies, art performances and exhibitions. I wanted to do it for a long time, I needed a central place in Delhi. It took us 21 years to convince people that acting can be taught, and years to build a reputation; now we can say we are the finest acting schools in the world. I am not able to say that for myself as an actor. We have so many OTT platforms, there are so many opportunities to get today, hence it was the ideal time to open today," said Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the sequel to 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Boman Irani and Parvinn Dabass in the lead roles. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

