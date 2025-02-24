Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said that he was surprised when he got to know that his account on social media platform X was suspended although he has always "been mindful" of the platform's rules.

Although his account was subsequently restored the thespian said he wanted to understand which of his posts had breached platform guidelines.

After his account was restored, he took to X and shared the screenshot of the notification he received from the social media platform, "Dear X! Even though my account has been restored, I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. I have always been mindful of the rules of #X (formerly Twitter), or for that matter, any social media copyright rules. So, I found it a little absurd," he wrote.

Tagging tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk, Kher said, "So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks! @elonmusk"

The notice to Kher stated that the account "has been locked because X received a complaint Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA") Notice for content posted to your X account. Under the DMCA, copyright owners can notify X claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid DMCA notice, X will remove the identified material. X maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under which repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency,' which depicted the political turmoil of the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Recently, Kher officially announced his 544th film, in which he will share the screen with pan-India star Prabhas. The film, which is yet to be titled, will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kher shared a heartfelt post along with a picture of him embracing Prabhas. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!"

Kher also praised the film's director and cinematographer, adding, "The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapudi! And produced by the wonderful team of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop! Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!"

Beyond his cinematic journey, Kher was recently honoured for his philosophy of 'Optimism' by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Professor James Allison.

The recognition came at the Illuminate Oncology Townhall 2.0, an event organized by the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to advance oncology research and patient care.

Expressing his gratitude, Kher shared pictures from the event on Instagram and wrote, "MOST UNIQUE HONOUR FOR ME BY A NOBEL LAUREATE: Apart from my acting or contribution to cinema, I have been awarded for many reasons in the past. But last night I was felicitated by #SirHNRelianceFoundationHospital for the most amazing reason by a #NobelPrizeWinner Prof. #JamesAllison and Prof. #PadmaneeSharma. It was for my philosophy of OPTIMISM!"

He further added, "I am over the moon to be flanked on both sides by the Medical Royalty of the world. Thank you @rfhospital and dearest and dynamic Dr. #SewantiLimaye for this beautiful honour. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher's acting institute, Actor Prepares, recently marked its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2005, the Mumbai-based school has trained several Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Varun Dhawan.