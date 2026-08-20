Anupama Parameswaran reveals ex-boyfriend made her feel ashamed of periods

New Delhi: South actress Anupama Parameswaran recently opened up about her past relationship, which lasted for about two years and how she healed after walking out of it. Fr has made another revelation. She shared how her ex-partner made her feel ashamed as a woman.
Speaking on Dhyan Varma's YouTube channel, Anupama recalled, "I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I'm a woman."
“First day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day of the cycle, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has made; they will say, oh, you're PMSing; your period is yet to come. So, I was so ashamed,” she said.
“I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don't even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements,” she added.
In the same interview, Anupama Parameswaran also talked about her two-year relationship as a cycle of narcissistic abuse.
Notably, Anupama Parameswaran has not named her former partner in any of her interviews. However, her statements have triggered speculation among fans about actor Dhruv Vikram. The two actors worked together in Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, and dating rumours surrounding them started in 2025.
Anupama Parameswaran primarily works in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her debut with the successful Malayalam film Premam (2015) and is known for her work in Kodi (2016), Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Natasaarvabhowma (2019), Karthikeya 2 (2022), Tillu Square (2024), Dragon (2025) and Paradha (2025).
After completing her schooling at the Don Bosco School, Irinjalakuda, she studied at CMS College Kottayam, where she majored in Communicative English until she discontinued her education to pursue acting.
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