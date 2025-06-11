Actress Rupali Ganguly has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing menstrual hygiene on national platforms and helping break long-standing taboos surrounding the subject in India.

Drawing attention to the importance of accessible sanitary products and menstrual education, Rupali emphasized how the Prime Minister’s efforts have sparked meaningful conversations and brought much-needed awareness, especially in rural areas where such topics are often stigmatized or ignored.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress cited PM Modi’s landmark speech from the Red Fort where he addressed the issue of menstrual health. Highlighting the implementation of affordable sanitary pad distribution and hygiene education, Rupali noted that these measures have had a significant impact on young girls who often drop out of school due to lack of awareness or access to proper menstrual care.

She pointed out that while women in urban areas may take sanitary pads for granted, the situation is vastly different in remote parts of India where such essentials are still considered a luxury.

The ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress shared, “I feel very proud, because sanitary hygiene, for me as a woman, is not a taboo topic.

Modi ji is probably the first leader—world leader—who talked about menstrual hygiene from the Red Fort. And sanitary pads—affordable sanitary pads—reaching every woman, that was a matter of great pride for me. As a woman, I felt proud. There are so many girls who drop out of school because they don't have knowledge about menstrual hygiene. So many girls drop out—some are ashamed, some don't know how to use cloth properly.”

“So, giving them sanitary pads it may sound like a small thing, but it is a big thing. We women living in cities take these things for granted. You go and buy a sanitary pad, that’s it. But for a rural woman, for a child growing up in the interiors of rural India, having access to sanitary pads is a very, very big deal. Teaching menstrual hygiene in schools is a very big deal. And providing toilets for proper hygiene in schools is a very big deal.”

Talking about a range of welfare programs, Rupali Ganguly underlined the comprehensive approach the government has taken to empower women from childhood through adulthood.

The actress praised the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a savings scheme aimed at securing the future of the girl child, calling it a vital step toward long-term financial empowerment. She also lauded the Ujjwala Yojana, which has provided LPG connections to millions of women across rural India. “It wasn’t just about giving them a gas cylinder—it was about giving them a chance at better health,”

Ganguly noted, highlighting how the scheme helped women suffering from asthma and other health issues caused by traditional cooking methods.

Rupali also appreciated the government’s support for women-led start-ups, citing initiatives like Smart Didi Yojana and Drone Didi Yojana as groundbreaking steps. She also emphasized the continued relevance of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, which has helped reshape conversations around girls’ education and safety.

Turning to sanitation, she underscored the importance of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, one of the Modi government’s most widely recognized initiatives. She pointed out that the construction of lakhs of toilets not only improved hygiene but also restored dignity to women who previously lacked access to basic sanitation.

Rupali Ganguly also spoke about the long-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a historic milestone in Indian politics and a significant win for women who have fought for representation in Parliament for decades.