NewsEntertainmentPeopleAnupamaa actress Adrija Roy gets engaged to boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer in an intimate South Indian ceremony - Check Pics
ADRIJA ROY

Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy gets engaged to boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer in an intimate South Indian ceremony - Check Pics

Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy gets engaged to boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer in an intimate traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy gets engaged to boyfriend Vigunesh Iyer in an intimate South Indian ceremony - Check Pics(Image: Instagram)

Adrija Roy gets engaged: Anupamaa actress Adrija Roy, who is currently winning hearts as Rahi on the popular television show, has officially taken the next step in her personal life. The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Vigunesh Iyer, in a private and traditional ceremony.

Adrija Shares Engagement Pictures on Social Media

Adrija announced the happy news by sharing a series of pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media. The photos captured the couple’s special moments from the intimate celebration, which reflected simplicity, warmth, and tradition.

Along with the pictures, the actress penned a heartfelt caption that read, “Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home (sic).” She further expressed her love by adding, “I love you My Love @vignuesh1.”

Take a look:

Television Celebrities Pour in Wishes

Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages flooded the comment section. Adrija’s Anupamaa co-star Mazher Sayed dropped a red heart emoji, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit wrote, “Congratulations to both of you.”

Actress Jaswir Kaur commented, “So happy for both of you. Many many congratulations,” while Samridhii Shukla and several other television stars also extended their warm wishes. Singer B Praak added a spiritual touch to his message, writing, “Congratulations Thakur ji shri radha rani khoob ashirwaad de.”

Traditional Looks Steal the Spotlight

For the ceremony, Adrija Roy looked radiant in a red traditional South Indian saree, paired with elegant gold jewellery, including a necklace, earrings, bangles, kamarband, maang-tika, and a gajra adorning her hair.

Vigunesh Iyer complemented her look in a turquoise kurta paired with a white dhoti. Instead of opting for matching outfits, the couple chose contrasting ensembles, which added a refreshing and vibrant visual appeal to their engagement pictures.

The engagement ceremony was a small, close-knit affair, attended by close friends and family members. It was hosted at Vigunesh Iyer’s farmhouse, with the outdoor venue beautifully decorated with flowers. Natural sunlight enhanced the setting, lending a soft and picturesque charm to the photographs.

