Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note For Hubby Ashwin Verma: '12 Years And Counting…'

New Delhi: Actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, marked a special milestone in her life today as she celebrates her wedding anniversary with better half Ashwin Verma. Married on February 6, 2013, the duo marks 12 years of togetherness today.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video, capturing a light-hearted moment with her husband. In the adorable video, Rupali can be seen playfully trying to match her height with Ashwin, radiating pure joy and love. The couple’s chemistry and deep bond were evident, making fans swoon over their relationship.

Along with the video, Rupali penned a heartfelt caption dedicated to her husband. She expressed her gratitude and love, highlighting his unwavering support throughout her journey.

Have A Look At The Post:

She wrote a heartfelt caption, ''12 years and counting…. What would I do without you in my life… from pushing me towards getting recognition… to being the total and unwavering support… from being my biggest critic to being the most ecstatic cheerleader… from being the bestest Father ever to being Rudransh’s BFF …. I get my moment in the sun cos you chose to guide me from the shadows…. Love u … forever”

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comments with warm congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s love and togetherness.

Meanwhile, Rupali's show Anupamaa remains a fan favorite, dominating the charts and winning hearts.