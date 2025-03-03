Anupamaa Fame Sudhanshu Pandey Reacts To Announcing His Sudden Exit Publicly; Whatever I Said Is 100 Percent True

Mumbai: Sudhanshu Pandey, who gained immense popularity as Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, left fans surprised when he announced his exit from the show in 2024. His sudden departure sparked several speculations, including rumours of a fallout with co-star Rupali Ganguly. Now, the actor has finally broken his silence, setting the record straight about his decision and addressing the buzz surrounding his exit.

Speaking on SCREEN’s Dear Me, Sudhanshu explained why he chose to personally announce his departure on social media rather than letting the news come from other sources. “I owed it to my audience. Vanraj Shah became a character people connected with deeply, and I didn’t want them to be blindsided. I felt it was my responsibility to let them know that I was stepping away,” he shared.

The actor also dismissed claims of a rift with Rupali Ganguly, emphasizing that their bond remains intact despite the ongoing rumours. “People love creating stories, but that doesn’t make them true. Whatever I said about my exit was my perspective, and it was 100 per cent the truth. There is no bad blood between Rupali and me. We were just chatting the other day. She messaged me on Instagram, and we had a fun little back-and-forth,” he clarified.

While fans continue to hope for Vanraj’s return, Sudhanshu has made it clear that he has moved on from the show. During a recent Instagram Live session, he confirmed that he has no plans of making a comeback. “I have given four fantastic years to Anupamaa, and I will cherish this journey forever. But returning to the show is not on the cards,” he stated.

With his chapter in Anupamaa now closed, fans eagerly await to see what Sudhanshu Pandey takes on next in his career.