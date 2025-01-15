Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Opens Up About Facing Casting Couch

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly, currently one of Indian television’s most celebrated stars, has won hearts with her performance in the iconic show Anupamaa. However, the actress recently shared that her journey to success was far from easy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali opened up about her struggles during her early career and the challenges she faced while trying to enter the film industry, including the casting couch.

Speaking candidly, Rupali revealed, “I didn’t do well in films, and that was a choice I made because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time. Maybe some people didn’t come across it, but people like me did, and I decided not to make that choice. So, you are considered a failure because you come from a film family.”

Coming from a film family, Rupali felt the pressure to succeed in movies, but the industry’s darker side made her rethink her career choices. Choosing self-respect over compromise, she stepped away from films, a decision that came with its own set of challenges and self-doubt. “I did feel small back then,” she admitted, reflecting on the tough times.

However, life had something greater in store for her. The opportunity to play the titular role in Anupamaa became a turning point. The show not only catapulted Rupali to unprecedented stardom but also gave her a sense of fulfilment and pride she had longed for. “Thanks to Anupamaa, I feel very proud. The show gave me the stature I always dreamt of,” she shared.

Rupali credited the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, for transforming her life. “Whatever Rajan Ji has given me the recognition, the platform, the position. I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime,” she said. The set of Anupamaa has also become her second home, complete with a family-like unit and even space for her fur babies, making it a place of comfort and joy.

Today, Rupali Ganguly is one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, a testament to her perseverance and talent. Her story is not just about overcoming obstacles but about staying true to her values and waiting for the right opportunities to shine.

For Rupali, Anupamaa is more than a show, it’s an emotion, a journey of empowerment, and a reminder that self-belief and resilience can overcome any roadblock.