Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey Never Wants To Be Back On The Show Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the iconic role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, has confirmed that he will never return to the show. During a recent Instagram Live session, the actor addressed fans’ repeated requests for his comeback but firmly shut down the possibility.

Fans flooded his live session with questions about whether he would re-enter Anupamaa. Sudhanshu candidly replied, “Everyone is asking me to come back, but this will not happen. There’s a lifespan of everything, and my role has ended in the show.”

His statement makes it clear that he has moved on from the show and has no intentions of reprising his character.

There were multiple rumours that Sudhanshu’s exit was due to a fallout with lead actress Rupali Ganguly. However, the actor dismissed such speculations, stating that there was no truth to these claims.

With his chapter in Anupamaa officially closed, fans will now have to wait and see what’s next for Sudhanshu Pandey in his career. In his live on Instagram, he even shared his two cents on the ongoing controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's joke on parents, captioning the video, 'Comedy Or Tragedy?".