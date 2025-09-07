Anuparna Roy Makes History, Wins Best Director At Venice Film Festival

Venice: Filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival, winning the Best Director in the Orizzonti Competition for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'.



Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' became the only Indian title in Venice's Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection.



The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, during the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday. Roy, dressed in a white saree, accepted the honour and called the moment "surreal," thanking the jury, her producers, her cast, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Other Competition titles receiving high praise included fest opener, La Grazia (Mubi) from Paolo Sorrentino and starring longtime collaborator Toni Servillo; Kathryn Bigelow's return with ensemble pic A House of Dynamite (Netflix); Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starrer The Smashing Machine (A24) from Benny Safdie; Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried; Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein (Netflix) led by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi; Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia (Focus) with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice, among others as reported by Deadline.



Check out the complete list.



Golden Lion



Father Mother Sister Brother, dir: Jim Jarmusch



Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize



The Voice of Hind Rajab



Silver Lion Best Director



Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine



Special Jury Prize



Sotte le Nuvole; dir: Gianfranco Rosi



Best Screenplay



Valerie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand; A Pied d'oeuvre



Best Actor



Toni Servillo, La Grazia



Best Actress



Xin Zhilei, The Sun Rises on Un All



Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress



Luna Wedler, Silent Friend



Lion of the Future - Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film



Short Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia



HORIZONS



Best Film



En El Camino, dir: David Pablos



Best Director



Anuparna Roy, Songs of Forgotten Trees



Special Jury Prize



Lost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto



Best Actor



Giacomo Covi, A Year of School



Best Actress



Benedetta Porcaroli, The Kidnapping of Arabella



Best Screenplay



Ana Cristina Barragan, Hiedra



Best Short Film



Without Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren



VENICE CLASSICS



Best Documentary On Cinema



Mata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith



Best Restored Film



Bashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie



VENICE IMMERSIVE



Grand Prize



The Clouds are Two Thousand Meters Up, dir: Singing Chen



Special Jury Prize



Less Than 5g of Saffron, dir: Negar Motevalymeidanshah



Achievement Prize



A Long Goodbye, dirs: Kate Voet, Victor Maes, as reported by Deadline.