ANUPARNA ROY

Anuparna Roy Makes History, Wins Best Director At Venice Film Festival

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy has made history by becoming the first Indian director to win the Best Director award in the Orizzonti competition at the Venice Film Festival.

|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 09:00 AM IST|Source: ANI
Anuparna Roy Makes History, Wins Best Director At Venice Film Festival (ANI)

 Venice: Filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival, winning the Best Director in the Orizzonti Competition for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'.
 
Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' became the only Indian title in Venice's Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection.
 
The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, during the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday. Roy, dressed in a white saree, accepted the honour and called the moment "surreal," thanking the jury, her producers, her cast, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Other Competition titles receiving high praise included fest opener, La Grazia (Mubi) from Paolo Sorrentino and starring longtime collaborator Toni Servillo; Kathryn Bigelow's return with ensemble pic A House of Dynamite (Netflix); Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starrer The Smashing Machine (A24) from Benny Safdie; Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried; Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein (Netflix) led by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi; Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia (Focus) with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice, among others as reported by Deadline.
 
Check out the complete list.
 
Golden Lion
 
Father Mother Sister Brother, dir: Jim Jarmusch
 
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
 
The Voice of Hind Rajab
 
Silver Lion Best Director
 
Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine
 
Special Jury Prize
 
Sotte le Nuvole; dir: Gianfranco Rosi
 
Best Screenplay
 
Valerie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand; A Pied d'oeuvre
 
Best Actor
 
Toni Servillo, La Grazia
 
Best Actress
 
Xin Zhilei, The Sun Rises on Un All
 
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress
 
Luna Wedler, Silent Friend
 
Lion of the Future - Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film
 
Short Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia
 
HORIZONS
 
Best Film
 
En El Camino, dir: David Pablos
 
Best Director
 
Anuparna Roy, Songs of Forgotten Trees
 
Special Jury Prize
 
Lost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto
 
Best Actor
 
Giacomo Covi, A Year of School
 
Best Actress
 
Benedetta Porcaroli, The Kidnapping of Arabella
 
Best Screenplay
 
Ana Cristina Barragan, Hiedra
 
Best Short Film
 
Without Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren
 
VENICE CLASSICS
 
Best Documentary On Cinema
 
Mata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith
 
Best Restored Film
 
Bashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie
 
VENICE IMMERSIVE
 
Grand Prize
 
The Clouds are Two Thousand Meters Up, dir: Singing Chen
 
Special Jury Prize
 
Less Than 5g of Saffron, dir: Negar Motevalymeidanshah
 
Achievement Prize
 
A Long Goodbye, dirs: Kate Voet, Victor Maes, as reported by Deadline. 

