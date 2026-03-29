Anurag Dobhal gets emotional holding newborn son for first time, shares heartfelt moment after accident recovery

New Delhi: In an emotional moment, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal broke down as he held his newborn son for the first time, sharing the heartfelt experience with fans on Saturday.

Popularly known as the UK07Rider, Anurag posted a video capturing his first meeting with his child, a day after his wife Ritika Chauhan gave birth on March 27, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

The video shows Anurag arriving at the hospital while still recovering from a recent accident that has left him with an injured right leg.

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Struggling to walk, he is assisted out of a car by friends and later shifted into a wheelchair to enter the hospital premises.

Inside the hospital, Anurag is seen holding his baby boy in his arms for the first time.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, he captioned it, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye".

His wife, Ritika, shared the news of the birth of their son on Friday thorugh an Instagram Story.

The video prompted an outpouring of reactions from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

"Welcome baby....!!", a fan wrote.

"Congratulations brother, get well soon," wrote another fan.

Dobhal is currently receiving medical care following a car crash earlier this month. He was hospitalised after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was streaming live on Instagram. Following the accident, he was admitted to the hospital.

For context, Dobhal, one of India's most popular motovloggers who also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the livestream earlier this month.

In the video, he spoke about challenges in his personal life and indicated that the clip could be his "last video".

According to Dobhal, he had been under mental pressure from family members following his inter-caste marriage.