Anurag Dobhal health update: Wife Ritika Chauhan visits ICU after crash during live stream, team says he’s ‘fighting for life’

New Delhi: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was rushed to Subharti Hospital in Meerut after crashing his car during an Instagram live stream on Saturday night.

He was later admitted to the ICU after sustaining injuries. His wife, Ritika Chauhan, also visited him at the hospital as he continues to remain under medical observation.

On Sunday, Ritika shared an update on her Instagram Story, assuring fans that the YouTuber is strong and will recover soon.

“Anurag is doing fine. He did sustain some injuries, but he’s strong and will recover soon,” she wrote.

She further added, “Right now, it is a critical time for us, and we kindly request everyone not to spread any rumours or misinformation. What we truly need at this moment is all your prayers, support, and positive thoughts for him. Thank you for standing with us.”

Team shares photo from hospital

In another Instagram Story, Dobhal’s team shared a photograph of him lying on a hospital bed with the caption: “Pray for Anurag, fighting for life.”

Earlier, his manager had also shared an update on Anurag’s treatment, saying doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

“He has been moved to another hospital; currently in the ICU, so please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors and everyone else. Thanks to the people who have been supporting us, especially the fans who helped me figure out his location and get help for him. Aap log bhagwan ho sach mein (you people are truly God),” the manager wrote.

In another update, the manager revealed that Dobhal had been shifted to another hospital.

“He has been moved to another hospital and is currently under observation. Please keep him in your prayers,” the message read, expressing gratitude to those who helped ensure the YouTuber received timely medical attention.

Sharing more details, the manager said that close friends and family are currently with him while doctors continue his treatment.

“Close friends, bhabhi and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation,” the manager stated.

Did Anurag Dobhal try to take his own life?

In the Instagram video, Anurag said, “Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?” He appeared emotional and disturbed in the clip.

According to viral videos circulating online, Anurag was driving on the Delhi–Dehradun highway when he crashed his car. In several clips, bystanders can be seen helping him and pulling him out of the crashed vehicle.

He appeared injured in the videos but reportedly survived the crash.

YouTuber alleges family harassment in distressing video

Earlier, Anurag Dobhal had shared a distressing video alleging months of mental harassment by his family following his inter-caste marriage.

The emotional video, in which Anurag is seen breaking down, went viral on social media and sparked widespread concern among his followers.

In the nearly two-hour-long video, the YouTuber alleged that he had been subjected to continuous mental pressure and harassment by his parents, sister, and wife, Ritika Chauhan, over the past few months.

Anurag also spoke about his difficult childhood, revealing that he battled a brain tumour at a young age. He recalled facing pressure from his family to focus on academics and said he took up tuition work to support himself while pursuing his dreams.

He further alleged that just days before his wedding, his parents withdrew their support. He claimed he was humiliated and forced to apologise in front of relatives. Although his parents eventually attended the wedding, he alleged that they refused to participate in the rituals.