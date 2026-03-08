Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024905https://zeenews.india.com/people/anurag-dobhal-health-update-youtuber-seen-conscious-and-struggles-to-smile-with-friends-in-hospital-after-disturbing-livestream-crash-3024905.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAnurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber seen conscious and struggles to smile with friends in Hospital after disturbing livestream crash
ANURAG DOBHAL HEALTH UPDATE

Anurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber seen conscious and struggles to smile with friends in Hospital after disturbing livestream crash

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a high-speed car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. 

|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber seen conscious and struggles to smile with friends in Hospital after disturbing livestream crash(Source: X)

Mumbai: YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant, Anurag Dobhal, who attempted suicide after severe psychological distress, is currently doing fine, and responding well to the treatment.

A recent video shared by one of his friends shows the YouTuber inside the emergency room of a hospital. In the video, he can be seen conscious and aware of his surroundings, and talking to his friends. His friends can be heard asking him to smile, and telling him that it's his 2nd birth. However, the monitors in the emergency room appear to be switched off with no IV fluids being injected in his body

This comes after the YouTuber went live on his Instagram, and drove at dangerous speeds before his vehicle crashed. The incident occurred on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad while Dobhal was driving a Toyota Fortuner at speeds reportedly exceeding 140–150 km/h.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the livestream, which had around 80,000 viewers, Dobhal appeared emotionally distressed and referred to the drive as a “final drive”. He was seen accelerating the SUV while speaking about loneliness and personal struggles before the vehicle eventually lost control and crashed into the highway divider.

Bystanders and viewers quickly alerted authorities and helped locate him. Dobhal was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to another facility, where he was placed under medical observation and reportedly treated for injuries including fractures. His manager confirmed that he was in the ICU but alive and receiving treatment.

Days before the crash, he had posted emotional videos alleging family conflict and mental harassment, and had spoken publicly about mental health struggles. The incident triggered widespread discussion online about creator pressure, mental health, and the dangers of livestreaming while driving at high speed.

The crash quickly went viral across social media, with fans and fellow creators expressing concern and urging others to avoid speculation while he recovers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran Israel US War
Over 52,000 Indians flown home from Gulf since outbreak of war: MEA​
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav responds to Santner's 'silence the crowd' warning - WATCH
Domestic work
The Rs 90000 monthly 'secret' families owe to one person - Explained
Iran US Israel War
DNA Decodes: Why 3 US aircraft carriers are 'death knell' for Iran
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider crashes car during disturbing Instagram live
Lakshya Sen
All England Open: Lakshya Sen creates history, becomes 2nd Indian to...
Abhishek Sharma
Should India drop Abhishek for T20 WC 2026 final vs NZ? Ravi Shastri says...
operation roaring lion
Why Operation Roaring Lion? Biblical secrets behind Israel's Iran offensive
Bahrain Grand Prix
Will F1 cancel Bahrain, Saudi Arabian GP amid Gulf conflict? Explained
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Is Ranveer Singh’s epic releasing on March 18 or 19?