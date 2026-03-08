Anurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber seen conscious and struggles to smile with friends in Hospital after disturbing livestream crash

Mumbai: YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant, Anurag Dobhal, who attempted suicide after severe psychological distress, is currently doing fine, and responding well to the treatment.

A recent video shared by one of his friends shows the YouTuber inside the emergency room of a hospital. In the video, he can be seen conscious and aware of his surroundings, and talking to his friends. His friends can be heard asking him to smile, and telling him that it's his 2nd birth. However, the monitors in the emergency room appear to be switched off with no IV fluids being injected in his body

This comes after the YouTuber went live on his Instagram, and drove at dangerous speeds before his vehicle crashed. The incident occurred on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad while Dobhal was driving a Toyota Fortuner at speeds reportedly exceeding 140–150 km/h.

During the livestream, which had around 80,000 viewers, Dobhal appeared emotionally distressed and referred to the drive as a “final drive”. He was seen accelerating the SUV while speaking about loneliness and personal struggles before the vehicle eventually lost control and crashed into the highway divider.

Bystanders and viewers quickly alerted authorities and helped locate him. Dobhal was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to another facility, where he was placed under medical observation and reportedly treated for injuries including fractures. His manager confirmed that he was in the ICU but alive and receiving treatment.

Days before the crash, he had posted emotional videos alleging family conflict and mental harassment, and had spoken publicly about mental health struggles. The incident triggered widespread discussion online about creator pressure, mental health, and the dangers of livestreaming while driving at high speed.

The crash quickly went viral across social media, with fans and fellow creators expressing concern and urging others to avoid speculation while he recovers.