Anurag Kashyap Apologises Amid Outrage Over Brahmin Remarks, Says: 'No Action Is Worth Your Daughter'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued an apology following a wave of backlash over his remarks concerning the Brahmin community in the context of his upcoming film Phule. A complaint has been filed against the director in both Delhi and Mumbai for the "derogatory" statements.

The controversy intensified after Kashyap said, “I would urinate on Brahmins,” while defending the film from censorship-related objections. The statement sparked outrage, prompting Kashyap to issue a late-night apology on Friday, expressing concern for the safety of his loved ones.

“This is my apology—not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the hatred it triggered. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues receiving rape and death threats from the so-called guardians of culture,” Kashyap said in his statement.

He further pleaded with trolls to leave his family out of the controversy: “Abuse me all you want. My family didn’t say anything. If you want an apology, here it is. Brahmins, spare the women. These values are in our scriptures too—except for Manuvaad. Decide which Brahmin you are. Rest, here's an apology from me.”

The director defended his comment by sharing a screenshot of an aggressive remark directed at him: “Brahmins tumhare baap hain. Jitna tumhari unse sulgegi, utna tumhari sulgaayenge.”( Brahmins are your fathers. The more you clash with them, the more they'll burn you.)

In response, Kashyap wrote: “Everyone read my reply. You're outraged. The fire's already been lit. At least see the context before reacting. Cowards who hide behind scriptures all their lives—doing nothing meaningful, only pulling others down to feel superior. To me, you’ll always remain fools.”

Legal Complaints Filed

Complaints against Kashyap were filed at the Tilak Marg Police Station in Delhi and also with Mumbai Police, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about the Brahmin community.

The controversy began when a section of the Brahmin community in Maharashtra objected to the release of Phule, a film that addresses caste and gender inequality. Kashyap also criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for granting the film a ‘U’ certificate on April 7.

Directed by Anant Mahadevan and starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha as Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule respectively, Phule was initially scheduled for release on April 11 but has been postponed to April 25.