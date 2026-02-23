Anurag Kashyap calls Beef eating scene in 'The Kerala Story 2' 'total bull**', asks aisa kaun beef khilata hai?

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap slammed the The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond after its trailer was released a few days back. The movie is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, it has triggered debate over one of its controversial beef eating scene.

Anurag Kashyap on beef eating scene

The filmmaker was present in Kochi to attend the Filmfare Awards South, and quizzed by the paps on whether he has seen the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, to which he replied by saying, "The Kerala Story is s*** movie. It is bull**** propaganda. Total bull****. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai. It is called crap."

Reporter: What's your view on The Kerala Story 2?



Anurag Kashyap: It a bullshit propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred,the maker is a greedy bootlicker.



He goes on saying "Aise to log Khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein Beef khila rahe hai" pic.twitter.com/c6TlxSBbJL — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 22, 2026

Anurag Kashyap added, "They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money."

The Kerala Story 2 director reacts to Anurag Kashyap's jibe

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh shot back at Anurag Kashyap in an video where he said, "Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nahi khilata. Main ekdum maanta hoon, koi kisiko aise laddoo bhi nahi khila sakta. Par durbhagyavash, humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko unka dharam parivartan karne ke liye unko beef khilaya ja raha hai, yeh ek crime hai."

"Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hai. Unko Brahmanon se dikkat hai, unko Netflix se dikkat hai, unko film industry se dikkat hai. Is aadmi ko har cheez se dikkat hai."

He further said: "Inhone ek film banayi thi That Girl in Yellow Boots, usme inhone kalpana kiya hai ek pita aur putri ke anetik sambandh ko. Ek sabhya samaj mein yeh sochne ke pare hai, par yeh aadmi mansik roop se durbal ho gaya hai aur samaaj ne bhi isko seriously lena chhod diya hai. Inki saari filme pichle kai saalon se flop hai. Main param pita parmeshvar se prarthana karta hoon ki inko sadbudhi de."

About The Kerala Story 2

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles. The film has got U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has generated legal and political debate following the release of its trailer.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on February 27, 2026.