Anurag Kashyap On Nishaanchi OTT Release: 'Had Audience Turned Up For Part 1, Part 2 Would’ve Been In Cinemas'

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap’s latest directorial, Nishaanchi, starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, and others, made its theatrical debut in September this year. The film concluded on a cliffhanger, hinting at a second installment. Now, just two months later, Nishaanchi 2 has quietly premiered on a streaming platform.

Why OTT? Kashyap Explains

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kashyap explained, “It was my suggestion, and our collective decision between Amazon (producers) and us.” He added that the move was influenced by the audience response to Part 1: “Had the audience turned up for part 1, there is no way the second part wouldn’t have been released in cinemas. And since most of the reaction was that the film felt incomplete to everyone, it was decided to let them have the complete experience."

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself, Nishaanchi marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role. He stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Viineet Kumar Singh in key roles. Both parts of Nishaanchi are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries, in Hindi with English subtitles, starting today.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said, “With both parts premiering together on the service, viewers can experience the story in its entirety — an intense, emotional, and deeply layered narrative that reflects Anurag Kashyap’s bold and unfiltered filmmaking style. Collaborating with Anurag and the team has been an incredible journey, and with its powerful performances, evocative music, and quintessential desi flavour, Nishaanchi promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences across India and around the world when it premieres on Prime Video on November 14.”

About Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi follows twin brothers with identical appearances but contrasting personalities — a story of brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption set against a backdrop of crime. Part 1 introduces Manjari (Monika Panwar), a former trap sharpshooter, and her twin sons, Babloo and Dabloo (both played by Aaishvary Thackeray). Babloo, drawn into Ambika Prasad’s (Kumud Mishra) gang, falls in love with Rinku (Vedika Pinto), the daughter of a man he once killed, pushing his life of crime into a battle of guilt and revenge. Part 2 continues the saga, exploring Babloo’s quest for redemption as he is drawn back into Ambika’s dangerous world, culminating in an explosive finale where long-buried truths surface.

Anurag Kashyap shared, “Nishaanchi is a story that has everything I’ve ever loved about Hindi cinema — emotion, intensity, chaos, action and lots of drama. It’s also a very personal film for me and thus everything about it from the writing to the shoot to characters have been created with immense passion and purity. It’s a family saga and while Part 1 dives deep into the world of crime and the choices that define us, Part 2 is about punishment, redemption, and the price we pay for those choices. I’m so thankful to my cast, crew, and the team at Amazon MGM Studios India for pouring their heart and soul into bringing this story to life. I can’t wait for audiences across India and the world to experience both parts together when Nishaanchi premieres on Prime Video on November 14."