Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra, says 'unmissable and unmistakably world class'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is full of praise for Mona Singh and Barun Sobti starrer 'Kohrra Season 2', stating that he was left crying after watching the show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kashyap penned a long note, dedicating it to the 'Kohrra' team as he hailed directors Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman.

"Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Paatal Lok and now Kohraa. The story telling is peak, taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe.

Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that needs therapy, including its protagonists. Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's characters and performances are so cathartic. By the last episode I was weeping. You won't believe that it's directed by two first time filmmakers," he wrote.

Hailing the show's narrative, cinematography, performances, and music, he added, "Gives me a lot of hope. Unmissable and unmistakably world class. Haven't seen better writing in a long time.

And then congratulations @netflix.in for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography, music, performances, every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up."

A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, 'Kohrra Season 2' is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani.

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, 'Kohrra Season 2' was released on Wednesday, February 11 on Netflix.

The sequel picked up after the events of the first season, introducing Mona Singh as the new commanding officer Dhanwant Kaur and Rannvijay Singha.

Barun Sobti made a strong return as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi.