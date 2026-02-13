Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016521https://zeenews.india.com/people/anurag-kashyap-reviews-kohrra-says-unmissable-and-unmistakably-world-class-3016521.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAnurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra, says unmissable and unmistakably world class
KOHRRA SEASON 2

Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra, says 'unmissable and unmistakably world class'

Anurag Kashyap hails the show's narrative, cinematography, performances, and music.

|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anurag Kashyap reviews Kohrra, says 'unmissable and unmistakably world class'(Source: IMDb/Kohrra 2)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is full of praise for Mona Singh and Barun Sobti starrer 'Kohrra Season 2', stating that he was left crying after watching the show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kashyap penned a long note, dedicating it to the 'Kohrra' team as he hailed directors Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman.

"Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Paatal Lok and now Kohraa. The story telling is peak, taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that needs therapy, including its protagonists. Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's characters and performances are so cathartic. By the last episode I was weeping. You won't believe that it's directed by two first time filmmakers," he wrote.

Hailing the show's narrative, cinematography, performances, and music, he added, "Gives me a lot of hope. Unmissable and unmistakably world class. Haven't seen better writing in a long time.

And then congratulations @netflix.in for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography, music, performances, every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up."

A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, 'Kohrra Season 2' is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani.
Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, 'Kohrra Season 2' was released on Wednesday, February 11 on Netflix.

The sequel picked up after the events of the first season, introducing Mona Singh as the new commanding officer Dhanwant Kaur and Rannvijay Singha.
Barun Sobti made a strong return as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel Trade Talks
India-Israel trade: FTA negotiations heat up amid regional diplomacy push
IRS Tax Deadline 2026
IRS Tax Deadline 2026: File taxes by THIS date or face penalty of…
70th Filmfare Awards
70th Filmfare Awards South nominations announced; check full nominations
Auto news
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
Charlie Puth
'Baby Puth on the way': Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke announce pregnancy
mobility
Customs duty cut on aircraft parts to reduce cost of of maintenance: Boeing
 North Korea
Is Kim Jong Un retiring? Spy agency claims he's chosen an unexpected heir
Auto news
Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs
Auto news
Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details
Crishan Kalugamage Italy cricket
Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany pizza boy shines in Italy’s 10-wicket win