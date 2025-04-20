Anurag Kashyap’s Brahmin Remarks Row: Chanakya Sena Offers Rs 1 Lakh To ‘Blacken’ Filmmaker’s Face

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding filmmaker Anurag Kashyap intensified on Saturday after Chanakya Sena announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for anyone who “blackens” his face, according to a report by The Indian Express.

This comes after growing backlash over Kashyap’s recent remark—allegedly saying, “I would urinate on Brahmins”—which he made in response to concerns about censorship in the upcoming film Phule. The comment has sparked multiple legal complaints and widespread outrage from Brahmin organisations.

The report stated several groups, including the Chanakya Sena, Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Brahmin Seva Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha, Vishwa Brahmin Parishad, and Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Sangh, held a joint online meeting to discuss their response.

Pandit Suresh Mishra, chief patron of the Chanakya Sena who chaired the meeting, called the comments "unfortunate". “It’s important to teach a lesson to people like Anurag Kashyap who are making baseless and inflammatory statements about Brahmins and spreading social discord,” Mishra said.

Opposing the remarks, he added, “There must be strong opposition to such destructive individuals who attempt to erode aapsi sadachar (mutual respect) in society.”

Legal cases have reportedly been filed against the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director in Indore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The controversy erupted amid the filmmaker raising concerns and objections over the release of Phule, a biographical drama directed by Anant Mahadevan and starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha as social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. The film, originally slated for an April 11 release, has now been postponed to April 25.