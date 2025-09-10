Anurag Kashyap Turns 53: Adivi Sesh Drops Fun BTS From 'Dacoit' To Wish 'Swamy' - WATCH

Anurag Kashyap Turns 53: In a special birthday tribute, the makers of Dacoit unveiled exclusive glimpses of Anurag Kashyap, who essays the role of Swamy, a fearless and uncompromising cop in the upcoming film. The striking visuals of Anurag Kashyap in an intense and commanding look as an Ayyappa devotee have sparked excitement among audiences, raising anticipation for the high-octane action-drama love saga.

Adivi Sheh's Heartfelt Wish For 'Swamy' Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turns 53 today, and his Dacoit co-star Adivi Sesh made the occasion extra special with a heartfelt wish. The actor also treated fans to some fun-filled BTS glimpses from the sets, where Kashyap is seen in full character mode - from dramatically breaking a door to grooving on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. These unseen moments perfectly capture his energy and charm.

Sesh expressed gratitude for Anurag Kashyap’s heartfelt contribution to Dacoit, He captioned the post as, 'Many many happy returns of the day sir @anuragkashyap10. Your wisdom, your brilliance and most importantly, your compassion…have made this #DACOIT experience beautiful. Happy birthday to our ‘Swamy’!'

Anurag Kashyap As Inspector Swamy

Earlier in February, the makers shared the striking first look of Anurag Kashyap from the film. The makers described his role of Inspector Swamy as a "fearless inspector who is a staunch Ayyappa devotee, with no tolerance for corruption. Sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic, his character adds depth to a gripping narrative filled with action, emotion, and drama."

Anurag Kashyap On Playing A Cop In Decoit

On being a part of the film, Anurag said that this role is both fun and challenging for him and getting the same impact in both languages is a challenge that he is thoroughly enjoying.

"Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both the languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying," he said in a press note as per reported by ANI.

Dacoit Plot,Cast & More

Marking Shaneil Deo's directorial debut, this pan-India action-drama features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Packed with action, emotion, and sizzling chemistry between the duo, the film promises an intense ride.

The story revolves around a furious convict determined to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend for betraying him. As he sets a dangerous trap to ensnare her, the narrative transforms into a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with the story and screenplay penned by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra. Dacoit is all set for pan-India theatrical release on December 25, 2025.