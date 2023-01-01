topStoriesenglish
Anusha Dandekar breaks the internet on New Year, looks super sexy in sultry sequin bikini, pics inside

Anusha Dandekar flaunts her toned figure as she drops a series of her pictures in bikini. The actress-VJ is celebrating the New Year along with her sister Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and few friends. 

Jan 01, 2023

NEW DELHI: Actress-VJ Anusha Dandekar, who is currently on a beach vacation with her sister Shibani Dandekar, brother-in-law Farhan Akhtar and a few friends, dropped several glimpses from her celebrations. Anushka, who is donning some stylish bikinis and flaunting her svelte figure in the photos, is raising the temperature on social media. The sassy diva is also seen posing with her actress-singer sister Shibani Dandekar in some of the clicks. 

Also seen is actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar posing for the camera with the Dandekar sister. Well, speaking of Anusha, she is a complete fashionista and her every look make her stand out in the crowd. Take a look at her latest photos where the actress is turning up heat in the sultry outfit. 

Anusha Dandekar looks super sexy as she dons a colourful sequin bikini and gazes into the camera. 

She is seen flaunting her toned figure and long locks in this pic.

Anusha Dandekar is all smiles and looks totally smouldering in this photo. 

The actress shared a selfie of Shibani and her posing in a bikini. Shibani wore a pink bikini while Anusha shined in a sequin one. Sharing the adorable photo, Anusha wrote, "Morning beach swim."

Meanwhile, many friends and fans suggested that Anusha and Shibani are all set to ring in their New Year in Goa. 

