Anushka Sharma stuns in a pop neon monokini, hubby Virat Kohli is all hearts at her pool pics!

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning pool photos in a pop neon monokini. Her vibrant photos caught hubby Virat Kohli's attention too and he couldn't resist from dropping a 'heart' emoticon.

Check out Anushka Sharma's smouldering pool pictures from Instagram:

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Named Vamika, the couple urged paps from clicking her in public and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts.

After welcoming their first child home, the duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which stands as an alternative name for Goddess Durga.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.