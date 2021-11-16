हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma stuns in a pop neon monokini, hubby Virat Kohli is all hearts at her pool pics!

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. 

Anushka Sharma stuns in a pop neon monokini, hubby Virat Kohli is all hearts at her pool pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning pool photos in a pop neon monokini. Her vibrant photos caught hubby Virat Kohli's attention too and he couldn't resist from dropping a 'heart' emoticon. 

Check out Anushka Sharma's smouldering pool pictures from Instagram:

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. Named Vamika, the couple urged paps from clicking her in public and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts. 

After welcoming their first child home, the duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which stands as an alternative name for Goddess Durga. 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat Kohlianushka sharma pool picsanushka sharma monokinianushka sharma pics
Next
Story

Nawab Malik shares explosive WhatsApp chat between Kiran Gosavi, Kashiff Khan in Aryan Khan drugs case

Must Watch

PT1M59S

There was news of the presence of terrorists on Hyderpora NH- IG