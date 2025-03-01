Anushka Sen Channels 'Ultimate Island Girl' Vibes In Stunning Tanzania Photos

New Delhi; Anushka Sen, one of the most influential Gen Z icons, continues to make waves both in India and internationally. With 50 million followers across social media platforms, the actress is a global sensation known for her work, travels, and personal updates. Recently, Anushka took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures from Tanzania, showcasing her “island girl” vibes. She captioned the post, "Island girlie."

Anushka’s fame goes beyond India, as she became the first Indian celebrity to appear on billboards in South Korea. She further cemented her international reputation by collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Ken Lewis and musician AY Young on Project 17, and made history as the first Indian performer to play live in Times Square, New York.

After captivating audiences in Dil Dosti Dilemma on Prime Video, Anushka has more exciting projects lined up, including starring in the international Korean film Asia and its spin-off series Crush, alongside South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji. With her rising global appeal, Anushka's journey continues to soar.